Analyzing Innovative Eyewear (NASDAQ:LUCYW) and Avinger (NASDAQ:AVGR)

Innovative Eyewear (NASDAQ:LUCYW – Get Free Report) and Avinger (NASDAQ:AVGR – Get Free Report) are both medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, valuation and earnings.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Innovative Eyewear and Avinger, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Get Innovative Eyewear alerts:

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Innovative Eyewear 0 0 0 0 N/A Avinger 0 0 1 0 3.00

Avinger has a consensus price target of $1.60, indicating a potential upside of 344.44%. Given Avinger’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Avinger is more favorable than Innovative Eyewear.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Valuation and Earnings

8.1% of Avinger shares are held by institutional investors. 7.1% of Avinger shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Innovative Eyewear and Avinger’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Innovative Eyewear $533,875.00 N/A N/A N/A N/A Avinger $8.27 million 0.47 -$17.62 million ($2.77) -0.13

Innovative Eyewear has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Avinger.

Profitability

This table compares Innovative Eyewear and Avinger’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Innovative Eyewear N/A N/A N/A Avinger -208.86% -6,767.92% -76.32%

Summary

Avinger beats Innovative Eyewear on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Innovative Eyewear

(Get Free Report)

Innovative Eyewear, Inc. develops and sells smart eyeglasses and sunglasses. The company's flagship product is Lucyd Lyte glasses that enable the wearer to listen to music, take and make calls, and use voice assistants to perform various smartphone tasks hands-free. It also offers Vyrb, a social media application that enables the user to receive and send posts through Lucyd Lyte smart glasses with voice. The company sells its products through various e-commerce and retail distribution channels. Innovative Eyewear, Inc. has a partnership with Lucyd. The company was founded in 2019 and is headquartered in North Miami, Florida. Innovative Eyewear, Inc. operates as a subsidiary of Lucyd Ltd.

About Avinger

(Get Free Report)

Avinger, Inc., a commercial-stage medical device company, designs, manufactures, and sells a suite of image-guided and catheter-based systems used by physicians to treat patients with peripheral artery disease (PAD) in the United States and internationally. It develops lumivascular platform that integrates optical coherence tomography visualization with interventional catheters to provide real-time intravascular imaging during the treatment portion of PAD procedures. The company's lumivascular products comprise Lightbox imaging consoles, as well as the Ocelot family of catheters, including Ocelot and Tigereye, which are designed to allow physicians to penetrate a total blockage in an artery; and Pantheris, an image-guided atherectomy device that allows physicians to precisely remove arterial plaque in PAD patients. In addition, its chronic total occlusion (CTO)-crossing catheters, Wildcat and Kittycat 2, which employs a proprietary design that uses a rotational spinning technique allowing the physician to switch between passive and active modes when navigating across a CTO. Further, the company develops IMAGE-BTK for the treatment of PAD lesions below-the-knee. It markets and sells its products to interventional cardiologists, vascular surgeons, and interventional radiologists. The company was incorporated in 2007 and is headquartered in Redwood City, California.

Receive News & Ratings for Innovative Eyewear Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innovative Eyewear and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.