Analyzing Sono-Tek (NASDAQ:SOTK) and Photon Control (OTCMKTS:POCEF)

Sono-Tek (NASDAQ:SOTK – Get Free Report) and Photon Control (OTCMKTS:POCEF – Get Free Report) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, valuation, dividends and risk.

Profitability

This table compares Sono-Tek and Photon Control’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sono-Tek 2.62% 2.63% 1.93% Photon Control N/A N/A N/A

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Sono-Tek and Photon Control’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sono-Tek $14.61 million 5.55 $640,000.00 $0.02 257.50 Photon Control N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Ratings

Sono-Tek has higher revenue and earnings than Photon Control.

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Sono-Tek and Photon Control, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Sono-Tek 0 0 0 0 N/A Photon Control 0 0 0 0 N/A

Sono-Tek currently has a consensus price target of $10.00, suggesting a potential upside of 94.17%. Given Sono-Tek’s higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe Sono-Tek is more favorable than Photon Control.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

6.4% of Sono-Tek shares are owned by institutional investors. 6.7% of Sono-Tek shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Sono-Tek beats Photon Control on 7 of the 7 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Sono-Tek

Sono-Tek Corporation designs and manufactures ultrasonic coating systems for applying on parts and components for the microelectronics/electronics, alternative energy, medical, industrial, and research and development/other markets worldwide. The company also designs and manufactures custom-engineered ultrasonic coating systems; and provides nozzles and generators for manufacturers' equipment. Its products include integrated multi-axis coating systems, integrated coating systems, fluxing systems, OEM systems, and other related systems. In addition, the company provides surface coating solutions and application consulting services. It markets and distributes its products through direct sales personnel, select independent distributors, and sales representatives. The company was incorporated in 1975 and is based in Milton, New York.

About Photon Control

Photon Control Inc. designs, manufactures, and distributes a range of optical sensors and systems to measure temperature and position. The company offers temperature probes, such as photon fiber optic temperature sensor probes, single channel converters, and multichannel temperature converters; GaAs fiber optic temperature sensors; and multipoint temperature sensors. It also provides fiber optic absolute encoders; and fiber optic incremental encoders, as well as fiber optic signaling devices. In addition, the company offers custom design, installation, training, and support services. It serves semiconductor, flat panel display, medical, energy, and research and development industries. The company was formerly known as Coldswitch Technologies Inc. and changed its name to Photon Control Inc. in 2002. Photon Control Inc. was incorporated in 1988 and is headquartered in Richmond, Canada.

