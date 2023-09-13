Analyzing Viemed Healthcare (NASDAQ:VMD) and Mangoceuticals (NASDAQ:MGRX)

Viemed Healthcare (NASDAQ:VMD – Get Free Report) and Mangoceuticals (NASDAQ:MGRX – Get Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, institutional ownership, risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, valuation and dividends.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Viemed Healthcare and Mangoceuticals’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Viemed Healthcare $156.13 million 1.74 $6.22 million $0.19 37.42 Mangoceuticals $250,898.00 72.62 -$2.00 million N/A N/A

Viemed Healthcare has higher revenue and earnings than Mangoceuticals.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Profitability

69.8% of Viemed Healthcare shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.0% of Mangoceuticals shares are owned by institutional investors. 19.2% of Viemed Healthcare shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Viemed Healthcare and Mangoceuticals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Viemed Healthcare 4.70% 7.42% 5.75% Mangoceuticals N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Viemed Healthcare and Mangoceuticals, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Viemed Healthcare 0 0 0 0 N/A Mangoceuticals 0 0 0 0 N/A

Summary

Viemed Healthcare beats Mangoceuticals on 7 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Viemed Healthcare

Viemed Healthcare, Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides in-home durable medical equipment (DME) and post-acute respiratory healthcare services to patients in the United States. It provides respiratory disease management solutions, including treatment of chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD), which include non-invasive ventilation, percussion vests, and other therapies; and invasive and non-invasive ventilation and related equipment and supplies to patients suffering from COPD. The company also leases non-invasive and invasive ventilators, positive airway pressure machines (PAP), percussion vests, oxygen concentrator units, and other small respiratory equipment; and sells and rents DME devices. In addition, it provides neuromuscular care and oxygen therapy services; and sleep apnea management related solutions and/or equipment, such as PAP, automatic continuous positive airway pressure, and bi-level positive airway pressure machines. Further, the company offers in home sleep apnea testing services, as well as healthcare staffing and recruitment services. Viemed Healthcare, Inc. was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Lafayette, Louisiana.

About Mangoceuticals

Mangoceuticals, Inc. focuses on develops, markets, and sells various men's wellness products and services through a telemedicine platform. It offers erectile dysfunction products under the Mango brand name. The company sells its products through online website mangorx.com. Mangoceuticals, Inc. was incorporated in 2021 and is headquartered in Dallas, Texas. Mangoceuticals, Inc. operates as a subsidiary of Cohen Enterprises, Inc.

