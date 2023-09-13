Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) is Sunbelt Securities Inc.’s Largest Position

Sunbelt Securities Inc. reduced its position in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Free Report) by 1.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 98,105 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 952 shares during the period. Apple accounts for about 2.6% of Sunbelt Securities Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Sunbelt Securities Inc.’s holdings in Apple were worth $15,928,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Apple by 116,483.5% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 569,554,722 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $74,002,245,000 after purchasing an additional 569,066,184 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Apple in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $21,746,940,000. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Apple by 14.2% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 208,655,323 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $27,110,586,000 after purchasing an additional 25,926,552 shares in the last quarter. Berkshire Hathaway Inc grew its position in shares of Apple by 2.3% in the first quarter. Berkshire Hathaway Inc now owns 915,560,382 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $150,975,907,000 after purchasing an additional 20,424,207 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Apple by 141.9% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 22,670,510 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $1,594,737,000 after purchasing an additional 13,298,207 shares in the last quarter. 58.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently commented on AAPL shares. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price objective on Apple from $185.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on Apple from $190.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 5th. Loop Capital cut Apple from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $180.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, May 22nd. UBS Group cut Apple from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $180.00 to $190.00 in a report on Monday, June 12th. Finally, Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $240.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a report on Friday, August 4th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $198.72.

Apple Price Performance

Shares of AAPL opened at $176.30 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.98. The company has a market capitalization of $2.76 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.27. Apple Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $124.17 and a fifty-two week high of $198.23. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $185.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $175.05.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The iPhone maker reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.07. Apple had a net margin of 24.68% and a return on equity of 164.92%. The company had revenue of $81.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $81.79 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.20 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Apple Inc. will post 6.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Apple Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 14th were paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 11th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.54%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.13%.

Insider Transactions at Apple

In other news, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 15,419 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.56, for a total transaction of $2,753,216.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 136,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,363,619.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Apple Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

