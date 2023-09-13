Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Shares Purchased by Thrivent Financial for Lutherans

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its position in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Free Report) by 2.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,919,534 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 89,615 shares during the period. Apple accounts for approximately 1.6% of Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in Apple were worth $646,332,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Physicians Financial Services Inc. boosted its stake in Apple by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Physicians Financial Services Inc. now owns 210,763 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $34,755,000 after purchasing an additional 2,166 shares during the period. CCM Investment Advisers LLC boosted its stake in Apple by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. CCM Investment Advisers LLC now owns 149,279 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $24,616,000 after purchasing an additional 4,590 shares during the period. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in Apple during the 1st quarter valued at about $623,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its stake in Apple by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 3,816,963 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $629,416,000 after purchasing an additional 221,817 shares during the period. Finally, EWA LLC acquired a new position in Apple during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,309,000. 58.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Apple

In other news, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 15,419 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.56, for a total transaction of $2,753,216.64. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 136,445 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,363,619.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have issued reports on AAPL shares. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Apple from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 11th. Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of Apple from $190.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 5th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Apple from $180.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Apple from $220.00 to $215.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of Apple from $225.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $198.72.

Apple Stock Down 1.7 %

AAPL stock opened at $176.30 on Wednesday. Apple Inc. has a 12-month low of $124.17 and a 12-month high of $198.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63. The company has a market cap of $2.76 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.63, a PEG ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a 50 day moving average of $185.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $175.05.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The iPhone maker reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.07. Apple had a net margin of 24.68% and a return on equity of 164.92%. The company had revenue of $81.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $81.79 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.20 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Apple Inc. will post 6.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Apple Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 14th were paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 11th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.54%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.13%.

About Apple

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

Featured Stories

