Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Shares Sold by Ashburton Jersey Ltd

Ashburton Jersey Ltd trimmed its position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Free Report) by 2.4% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 57,983 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 1,449 shares during the quarter. Apple comprises approximately 4.5% of Ashburton Jersey Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Ashburton Jersey Ltd’s holdings in Apple were worth $9,561,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Starfox Financial Services LLC grew its position in Apple by 21.5% in the fourth quarter. Starfox Financial Services LLC now owns 1,900 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $247,000 after buying an additional 336 shares during the last quarter. Arista Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Apple by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Arista Wealth Management LLC now owns 26,680 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $4,399,000 after acquiring an additional 261 shares in the last quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Apple by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 666,433 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $166,399,000 after acquiring an additional 4,573 shares in the last quarter. Brogan Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Apple during the fourth quarter worth $1,874,000. Finally, Peddock Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Apple by 0.8% during the first quarter. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC now owns 115,970 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $19,123,000 after purchasing an additional 901 shares during the last quarter. 58.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AAPL has been the subject of several analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their target price on Apple from $175.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 27th. TD Cowen upped their target price on Apple from $195.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Apple from $180.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of Apple from $195.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Apple from $190.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $198.72.

Apple Stock Performance

AAPL opened at $176.30 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $2.76 trillion, a PE ratio of 29.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.27. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $185.67 and a 200-day moving average of $175.05. Apple Inc. has a 52-week low of $124.17 and a 52-week high of $198.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.98.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The iPhone maker reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.07. Apple had a return on equity of 164.92% and a net margin of 24.68%. The company had revenue of $81.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $81.79 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.20 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Apple Inc. will post 6.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Apple Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 17th. Investors of record on Monday, August 14th were paid a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 11th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.54%. Apple’s payout ratio is presently 16.13%.

Insider Activity at Apple

In other Apple news, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 15,419 shares of Apple stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.56, for a total value of $2,753,216.64. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 136,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,363,619.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Apple Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

