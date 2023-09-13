Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Shares Sold by Check Capital Management Inc. CA

Check Capital Management Inc. CA trimmed its stake in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Free Report) by 1.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 34,080 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 500 shares during the quarter. Apple makes up 0.3% of Check Capital Management Inc. CA’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Check Capital Management Inc. CA’s holdings in Apple were worth $5,620,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. MKT Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Apple by 0.5% during the second quarter. MKT Advisors LLC now owns 12,269 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $1,777,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Aspire Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Apple by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Aspire Capital Advisors LLC now owns 14,076 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $2,321,000 after buying an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC increased its holdings in Apple by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC now owns 16,091 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $2,653,000 after buying an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Adaptive Financial Consulting LLC increased its holdings in Apple by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Adaptive Financial Consulting LLC now owns 2,606 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $339,000 after buying an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PFG Private Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Apple by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,644 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $1,260,000 after buying an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. 58.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Apple Stock Down 1.7 %
Shares of AAPL opened at $176.30 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.76 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.27. Apple Inc. has a 1 year low of $124.17 and a 1 year high of $198.23. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $185.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $175.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.92.
Apple Announces Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 14th were issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 11th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.54%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.13%.
Insider Activity at Apple
In related news, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 15,419 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.56, for a total transaction of $2,753,216.64. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 136,445 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,363,619.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Several research firms recently commented on AAPL. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Apple from $190.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. Barclays boosted their price target on Apple from $149.00 to $167.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Fundamental Research set a $183.86 price target on shares of Apple and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 17th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Apple from $180.00 to $204.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein upped their price target on shares of Apple from $175.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $198.72.
Apple Company Profile
Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.
