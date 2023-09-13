Armor U.S. Equity Index ETF (NYSEARCA:ARMR) Stock Price Down 0.6%

Shares of Armor U.S. Equity Index ETF (NYSEARCA:ARMR – Get Free Report) dropped 0.6% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $22.31 and last traded at $22.31. Approximately 2,319 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 56% from the average daily volume of 5,252 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.43.

Armor U.S. Equity Index ETF Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of $21.86 million, a P/E ratio of 21.65 and a beta of 0.74. The business’s fifty day moving average is $22.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.77.

Armor U.S. Equity Index ETF Company Profile

The Armor US Equity Index ETF (ARMR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Armor US Equity Total Return index. The fund is passively managed and invests in sectors of the US equity market, selected by a proprietary method and weighted by market-cap. The strategy has the ability to shift portfolio exposure to US Treasury ETFs or cash.

