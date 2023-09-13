Asana, Inc. (NYSE:ASAN) CEO Dustin A. Moskovitz Acquires 474,847 Shares

Asana, Inc. (NYSE:ASAN – Get Free Report) CEO Dustin A. Moskovitz acquired 474,847 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 8th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $20.03 per share, for a total transaction of $9,511,185.41. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 42,837,649 shares in the company, valued at $858,038,109.47. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.
Asana Trading Down 4.5 %
ASAN stock opened at $19.29 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $4.18 billion, a PE ratio of -12.68 and a beta of 1.24. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $21.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a current ratio of 1.89. Asana, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $11.32 and a fifty-two week high of $27.14.
Asana (NYSE:ASAN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 5th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.07. The business had revenue of $162.46 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $157.91 million. Asana had a negative net margin of 54.21% and a negative return on equity of 87.79%. The business’s revenue was up 20.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.59) EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Asana, Inc. will post -1.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
ASAN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. DA Davidson cut Asana from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $21.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, June 2nd. Piper Sandler reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $24.00 target price on shares of Asana in a research report on Wednesday, September 6th. Citigroup reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $24.00 price target (down from $26.00) on shares of Asana in a report on Thursday, September 7th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on shares of Asana in a report on Wednesday, September 6th. Finally, JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on shares of Asana in a research report on Wednesday, September 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.31.
Asana, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a work management platform for individuals, team leads, and executives in the United States and internationally. Its platform helps organizations to orchestrate work from daily tasks to cross-functional strategic initiatives; and manages product launches, marketing campaigns, and organization-wide goal settings.
