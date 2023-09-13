Asana, Inc. (NYSE:ASAN) CEO Dustin A. Moskovitz Acquires 474,847 Shares

Asana, Inc. (NYSE:ASAN – Get Free Report) CEO Dustin A. Moskovitz acquired 474,847 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 8th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $20.03 per share, for a total transaction of $9,511,185.41. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 42,837,649 shares in the company, valued at $858,038,109.47. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

ASAN stock opened at $19.29 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $4.18 billion, a PE ratio of -12.68 and a beta of 1.24. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $21.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a current ratio of 1.89. Asana, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $11.32 and a fifty-two week high of $27.14.

Asana (NYSE:ASAN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 5th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.07. The business had revenue of $162.46 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $157.91 million. Asana had a negative net margin of 54.21% and a negative return on equity of 87.79%. The business’s revenue was up 20.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.59) EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Asana, Inc. will post -1.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Asana by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,857,364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,440,000 after purchasing an additional 148,214 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Asana by 5.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,723,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,069,000 after buying an additional 352,684 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in Asana by 8.0% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,211,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,735,000 after buying an additional 163,281 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Asana by 26.6% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,577,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,053,000 after buying an additional 331,400 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Asana by 8.7% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,514,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,390,000 after acquiring an additional 121,022 shares during the last quarter. 26.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ASAN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. DA Davidson cut Asana from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $21.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, June 2nd. Piper Sandler reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $24.00 target price on shares of Asana in a research report on Wednesday, September 6th. Citigroup reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $24.00 price target (down from $26.00) on shares of Asana in a report on Thursday, September 7th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on shares of Asana in a report on Wednesday, September 6th. Finally, JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on shares of Asana in a research report on Wednesday, September 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.31.

Asana, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a work management platform for individuals, team leads, and executives in the United States and internationally. Its platform helps organizations to orchestrate work from daily tasks to cross-functional strategic initiatives; and manages product launches, marketing campaigns, and organization-wide goal settings.

