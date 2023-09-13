Ashburton Jersey Ltd Buys 10,710 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Ashburton Jersey Ltd grew its stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 343.7% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 13,826 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,710 shares during the period. Alphabet makes up 0.7% of Ashburton Jersey Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position. Ashburton Jersey Ltd’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $1,434,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of GOOGL. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Alphabet by 1,919.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 477,035,902 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $45,628,484,000 after acquiring an additional 453,413,389 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Alphabet by 1,900.6% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 217,154,306 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $20,770,809,000 after acquiring an additional 206,300,042 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Alphabet by 111,197.8% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 170,420,243 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $15,036,178,000 after acquiring an additional 170,267,122 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of Alphabet by 1,759.2% in the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 116,116,066 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $11,106,502,000 after acquiring an additional 109,870,525 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the 4th quarter valued at about $8,335,063,000. 35.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on GOOGL shares. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their target price on Alphabet from $130.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Bank of America increased their target price on Alphabet from $142.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 30th. 51job reissued a “downgrade” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Tuesday, June 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Alphabet from $121.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, UBS Group downgraded Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $123.00 to $132.00 in a research report on Monday, June 26th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-one have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $143.89.

Shares of NASDAQ GOOGL opened at $135.34 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a current ratio of 2.17. Alphabet Inc. has a 52 week low of $83.34 and a 52 week high of $138.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.71 trillion, a P/E ratio of 28.67, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.06. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $128.59 and its 200 day moving average is $116.88.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The information services provider reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.12. Alphabet had a return on equity of 23.49% and a net margin of 21.05%. The company had revenue of $74.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $60.24 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.21 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder 2019 Gp L.L.C. Gv sold 6,532 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.02, for a total value of $98,110.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, major shareholder 2019 Gp L.L.C. Gv sold 6,532 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.02, for a total value of $98,110.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director John L. Hennessy sold 200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.30, for a total value of $27,460.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 7,584 shares in the company, valued at $1,041,283.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 140,029 shares of company stock worth $12,883,371. Company insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

