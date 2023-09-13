Ashburton Jersey Ltd Grows Position in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

Ashburton Jersey Ltd increased its holdings in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Free Report) by 52.3% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 19,091 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,556 shares during the period. TJX Companies accounts for 0.7% of Ashburton Jersey Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Ashburton Jersey Ltd’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $1,496,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Tucker Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TJX Companies in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TJX Companies in the first quarter valued at $25,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TJX Companies in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Lakewood Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TJX Companies in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TJX Companies in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.28% of the company’s stock.

Get TJX Companies alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently commented on TJX. Barclays lifted their price objective on TJX Companies from $95.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on TJX Companies from $85.00 to $86.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on TJX Companies from $93.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. Bank of America boosted their price target on TJX Companies from $94.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on TJX Companies from $104.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $95.42.

Insider Activity at TJX Companies

In related news, EVP Kenneth Canestrari sold 4,197 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $377,730.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 115,223 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,370,070. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CEO Ernie Herrman sold 45,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.04, for a total value of $4,006,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 642,098 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $57,172,405.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Kenneth Canestrari sold 4,197 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $377,730.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 115,223 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,370,070. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 114,014 shares of company stock valued at $10,291,303 over the last three months. 0.13% of the stock is owned by insiders.

TJX Companies Trading Up 0.7 %

NYSE:TJX opened at $92.19 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 1.20. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a one year low of $59.78 and a one year high of $92.87. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $87.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $81.52. The stock has a market cap of $105.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.89.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 16th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $12.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.45 billion. TJX Companies had a return on equity of 62.61% and a net margin of 7.77%. The company’s revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.69 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 3.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About TJX Companies

(Free Report)

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TJX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for TJX Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TJX Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.