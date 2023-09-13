Ashburton Jersey Ltd Has $14.85 Million Stock Holdings in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB)

Ashburton Jersey Ltd lessened its holdings in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB – Free Report) by 27.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 302,402 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 116,033 shares during the quarter. Schlumberger accounts for approximately 6.9% of Ashburton Jersey Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Ashburton Jersey Ltd’s holdings in Schlumberger were worth $14,848,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in Schlumberger in the first quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in shares of Schlumberger by 45.7% in the 1st quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 66,600 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,270,000 after buying an additional 20,897 shares during the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Schlumberger by 5.6% in the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 6,061 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $298,000 after buying an additional 321 shares in the last quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Schlumberger during the first quarter worth $491,000. Finally, Hancock Whitney Corp raised its position in Schlumberger by 7.0% during the first quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 23,513 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,154,000 after acquiring an additional 1,538 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.43% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Mogharbel Khaled Al sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.24, for a total transaction of $1,807,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 324,867 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,569,988.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Schlumberger news, CAO Howard Guild sold 17,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.97, for a total transaction of $1,014,475.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 22,181 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,285,832.57. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Mogharbel Khaled Al sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.24, for a total value of $1,807,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 324,867 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,569,988.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 158,805 shares of company stock worth $9,220,673 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

SLB opened at $62.10 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.33. Schlumberger Limited has a 52-week low of $33.80 and a 52-week high of $62.78. The firm has a market cap of $88.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.82. The business’s fifty day moving average is $57.66 and its 200-day moving average is $51.60.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 21st. The oil and gas company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $8.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.20 billion. Schlumberger had a net margin of 12.63% and a return on equity of 21.27%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.50 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Schlumberger Limited will post 2.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 6th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 5th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.61%. Schlumberger’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.50%.

SLB has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Schlumberger from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Barclays dropped their price objective on Schlumberger from $74.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Schlumberger from $64.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $62.00 price target on shares of Schlumberger in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Finally, Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on shares of Schlumberger in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Schlumberger has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $66.73.

Schlumberger Limited engages in the provision of technology for the energy industry worldwide. The company operates through four divisions: Digital & Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. The company provides field development and hydrocarbon production, carbon management, integration of adjacent energy systems; reservoir interpretation and data processing services for exploration data; and well construction and production improvement services and products.

