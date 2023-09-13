Ashburton Jersey Ltd Invests $139,000 in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Ashburton Jersey Ltd bought a new position in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 670 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock, valued at approximately $139,000.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Lakewood Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Tesla in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Tesla in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Tesla in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. MayTech Global Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Tesla in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC boosted its position in shares of Tesla by 451.9% in the first quarter. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC now owns 149 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.87% of the company’s stock.

Get Tesla alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Tesla

In other Tesla news, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 3,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $278.70, for a total transaction of $1,045,125.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 197,540 shares in the company, valued at approximately $55,054,398. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 3,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $278.70, for a total transaction of $1,045,125.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 197,540 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $55,054,398. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $243.13, for a total transaction of $2,552,865.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 66,834 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,249,350.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 55,815 shares of company stock worth $14,384,135. Company insiders own 25.10% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein restated an “underperform” rating and issued a $150.00 price objective on shares of Tesla in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Barclays lowered shares of Tesla from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $220.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 21st. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Tesla from $170.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 17th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Tesla from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $250.00 to $400.00 in a research report on Sunday. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Tesla from $252.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 17th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $238.77.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Tesla

Tesla Stock Performance

Shares of Tesla stock opened at $267.48 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The stock has a market cap of $848.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 75.77, a PEG ratio of 3.92 and a beta of 2.09. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $256.07 and its 200 day moving average is $219.36. Tesla, Inc. has a 1 year low of $101.81 and a 1 year high of $313.80.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 19th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $24.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.22 billion. Tesla had a net margin of 12.97% and a return on equity of 26.10%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 47.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.65 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Tesla Company Profile

(Free Report)

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TSLA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Tesla Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tesla and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.