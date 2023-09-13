Ashburton Jersey Ltd Lowers Stock Position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Ashburton Jersey Ltd lessened its stake in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 29.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 26,431 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 10,933 shares during the quarter. Home Depot accounts for about 3.6% of Ashburton Jersey Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Ashburton Jersey Ltd’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $7,800,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Slow Capital Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Home Depot in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Kalos Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Home Depot in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in shares of Home Depot in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Home Depot in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Studio Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Home Depot in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.34% of the company’s stock.

Get Home Depot alerts:

Insider Activity at Home Depot

In related news, EVP Teresa Wynn Roseborough sold 6,091 shares of Home Depot stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $324.22, for a total value of $1,974,824.02. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 22,749 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,375,680.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Home Depot news, EVP Teresa Wynn Roseborough sold 6,091 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $324.22, for a total transaction of $1,974,824.02. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 22,749 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,375,680.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Timothy A. Hourigan sold 12,120 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $325.40, for a total transaction of $3,943,848.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 73,049 shares in the company, valued at $23,770,144.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 19,811 shares of company stock worth $6,441,376 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Home Depot Stock Performance

Shares of Home Depot stock opened at $326.26 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $324.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $304.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $326.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.38, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.95. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 12 month low of $265.61 and a 12 month high of $347.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.53, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 0.35.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 15th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.45 by $0.20. Home Depot had a net margin of 10.48% and a return on equity of 1,424.89%. The firm had revenue of $42.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.19 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $5.05 EPS. Home Depot’s quarterly revenue was down 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Home Depot announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, August 15th that authorizes the company to buyback $15.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the home improvement retailer to purchase up to 4.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Home Depot Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 31st will be given a $2.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 30th. This represents a $8.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.56%. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.22%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently commented on HD. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $314.00 to $328.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 16th. Loop Capital raised their target price on shares of Home Depot from $300.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Home Depot from $321.00 to $335.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 15th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Home Depot from $327.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Home Depot from $330.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 15th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $339.62.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on HD

About Home Depot

(Free Report)

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Home Depot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Home Depot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.