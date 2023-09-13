Ashburton Jersey Ltd Makes New $43,000 Investment in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI)

Ashburton Jersey Ltd bought a new position in shares of Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of ATVI. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Activision Blizzard by 2.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 57,581,831 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,928,429,000 after purchasing an additional 1,273,000 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Activision Blizzard by 1.3% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 30,289,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,592,468,000 after buying an additional 386,932 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Activision Blizzard by 10.2% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 25,913,593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,217,944,000 after buying an additional 2,403,962 shares during the period. Aristotle Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Activision Blizzard in the first quarter valued at $880,055,000. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in Activision Blizzard in the fourth quarter valued at $742,922,000. Institutional investors own 81.93% of the company’s stock.

Activision Blizzard Stock Performance

Shares of ATVI stock opened at $92.13 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $72.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.75, a PEG ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a current ratio of 4.66, a quick ratio of 4.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $90.96 and its 200 day moving average is $84.36. Activision Blizzard, Inc. has a 12 month low of $70.94 and a 12 month high of $93.67.

Activision Blizzard Increases Dividend

Activision Blizzard ( NASDAQ:ATVI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 19th. The company reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $2.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.44 billion. Activision Blizzard had a net margin of 24.87% and a return on equity of 14.87%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Activision Blizzard, Inc. will post 3.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 2nd were paid a $0.99 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 1st. This is a boost from Activision Blizzard’s previous annual dividend of $0.47. This represents a yield of 1.07%. Activision Blizzard’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.26%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Truist Financial lowered shares of Activision Blizzard from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $84.00 to $95.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 12th. Atlantic Securities lowered shares of Activision Blizzard from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $95.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Activision Blizzard from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $95.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, July 17th. Moffett Nathanson downgraded shares of Activision Blizzard from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $91.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 12th. Finally, Benchmark downgraded shares of Activision Blizzard from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $90.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, July 12th. Sixteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Activision Blizzard has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $94.37.

About Activision Blizzard

Activision Blizzard, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and publishes interactive entertainment content and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Activision, Blizzard, and King. It develops and distributes content and services on video game consoles, personal computers, and mobile devices, including subscription, full-game, and in-game sales, as well as by licensing software to third-party or related-party companies that distribute Activision and Blizzard products.

Featured Stories

