Ashburton Jersey Ltd Takes $8.10 Million Position in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Ashburton Jersey Ltd purchased a new stake in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 106,656 shares of the credit services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $8,099,000. PayPal accounts for approximately 3.8% of Ashburton Jersey Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest position.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. DoubleLine ETF Adviser LP acquired a new stake in shares of PayPal during the first quarter valued at about $973,000. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. increased its holdings in PayPal by 16.9% in the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. now owns 95,208 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $7,230,000 after purchasing an additional 13,762 shares during the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management raised its position in PayPal by 301.8% in the first quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 50,319 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $3,891,000 after purchasing an additional 37,797 shares during the period. Albion Financial Group UT lifted its stake in PayPal by 4.6% during the first quarter. Albion Financial Group UT now owns 5,813 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $441,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its position in shares of PayPal by 60.5% during the first quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 107,586 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $9,499,000 after buying an additional 40,553 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.42% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ PYPL opened at $62.81 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.30. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $66.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $68.55. The company has a market capitalization of $68.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.34. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $57.29 and a 12 month high of $98.98.

PayPal ( NASDAQ:PYPL Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The credit services provider reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16. The firm had revenue of $7.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.27 billion. PayPal had a net margin of 14.27% and a return on equity of 20.31%. The company’s revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.65 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PYPL has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on PayPal from $100.00 to $80.00 in a report on Friday, June 9th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of PayPal from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Sanford C. Bernstein dropped their price objective on shares of PayPal from $85.00 to $70.00 in a report on Monday, May 22nd. Atlantic Securities lowered shares of PayPal from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $72.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, June 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of PayPal from $133.00 to $126.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, PayPal has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $92.03.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. The company provides payment solutions under the PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, PayPal Zettle, Hyperwallet, PayPal Honey, and Paidy names. Its payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments in approximately 200 markets and in approximately 150 currencies, withdraw funds to their bank accounts in 56 currencies, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in 25 currencies.

