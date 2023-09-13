ASOS Plc (OTCMKTS:ASOMY) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Reduce” from Brokerages

ASOS Plc (OTCMKTS:ASOMY – Get Free Report) has earned an average rating of “Reduce” from the nine brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company.

Several research firms recently weighed in on ASOMY. Citigroup raised ASOS from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 19th. Bank of America cut ASOS from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 24th. Barclays lowered their target price on ASOS from GBX 500 ($6.26) to GBX 450 ($5.63) in a report on Wednesday, May 31st. Berenberg Bank cut their price target on ASOS from GBX 1,000 ($12.51) to GBX 940 ($11.76) in a research note on Tuesday, June 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of ASOS from GBX 610 ($7.63) to GBX 550 ($6.88) in a report on Thursday, June 1st.

ASOMY stock opened at $4.83 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 1.55. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $5.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.69. ASOS has a twelve month low of $4.06 and a twelve month high of $12.03.

ASOS Plc operates as an online fashion retailer worldwide. It offers womenswear and menswear products. The company sells its products under the ASOS Design, ASOS Edition, ASOS Luxe, ASOS 4505, Collusion, Reclaimed Vintage, Topshop, Topman, Miss Selfridge, HIIT, AsYou, Dark Future, UNRVLLD/SPPLY, Crooked Tongues, Daysocial, Actual, and Weekend Collective brands, as well as through third-party brands.

