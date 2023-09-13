ATCO (TSE:ACO.X) Hits New 12-Month Low on Analyst Downgrade

Shares of ATCO Ltd. (TSE:ACO.X – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low on Tuesday after Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on the stock from C$49.00 to C$45.00. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a sector perform rating on the stock. ATCO traded as low as C$35.97 and last traded at C$35.97, with a volume of 13864 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$36.12.
Several other analysts also recently weighed in on ACO.X. TD Securities decreased their price objective on ATCO from C$51.00 to C$50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 28th. CIBC cut their target price on ATCO from C$53.00 to C$51.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on ATCO from C$51.00 to C$50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$48.63.
ATCO Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of housing, logistics and transportation, agriculture, water, real estate, and energy and energy infrastructure solutions in Canada, Australia, and internationally. The company offers workforce and residential housing, modular facilities, construction and site support, workforce lodging, facility operations and maintenance, defense operations, and disaster and emergency management services.
