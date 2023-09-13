Atlassian Co. (NASDAQ:TEAM) CEO Scott Farquhar Sells 8,241 Shares

Atlassian Co. (NASDAQ:TEAM – Get Free Report) CEO Scott Farquhar sold 8,241 shares of Atlassian stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.13, for a total transaction of $1,748,163.33. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 115,374 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,474,286.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Scott Farquhar also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, September 5th, Scott Farquhar sold 8,241 shares of Atlassian stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.08, for a total value of $1,690,064.28.

On Friday, September 1st, Scott Farquhar sold 8,241 shares of Atlassian stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.79, for a total value of $1,687,674.39.

On Friday, August 25th, Scott Farquhar sold 8,241 shares of Atlassian stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.87, for a total value of $1,548,236.67.

On Wednesday, August 23rd, Scott Farquhar sold 8,241 shares of Atlassian stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.45, for a total value of $1,585,980.45.

On Friday, August 18th, Scott Farquhar sold 8,241 shares of Atlassian stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.80, for a total transaction of $1,531,177.80.

On Monday, August 14th, Scott Farquhar sold 8,241 shares of Atlassian stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.76, for a total transaction of $1,646,222.16.

On Friday, July 28th, Scott Farquhar sold 8,241 shares of Atlassian stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.10, for a total transaction of $1,426,517.10.

On Wednesday, July 26th, Scott Farquhar sold 8,241 shares of Atlassian stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.72, for a total transaction of $1,456,349.52.

On Monday, July 24th, Scott Farquhar sold 8,241 shares of Atlassian stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.63, for a total value of $1,430,884.83.

On Friday, July 21st, Scott Farquhar sold 8,241 shares of Atlassian stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.65, for a total value of $1,447,531.65.

Atlassian Trading Down 1.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:TEAM opened at $211.22 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $187.91 and its 200 day moving average is $170.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.35. Atlassian Co. has a 1 year low of $113.86 and a 1 year high of $259.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $54.36 billion, a P/E ratio of -111.76 and a beta of 0.70.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Atlassian last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The technology company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.25) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $939.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $911.23 million. Atlassian had a negative return on equity of 61.15% and a negative net margin of 13.77%. On average, research analysts predict that Atlassian Co. will post -0.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TEAM. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Atlassian by 29.9% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 201,552 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $59,233,000 after buying an additional 46,418 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its stake in Atlassian by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 1,755 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $516,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Atlassian by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 115,967 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $34,075,000 after acquiring an additional 8,491 shares during the period. Pearl River Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Atlassian during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,163,000. Finally, USS Investment Management Ltd purchased a new stake in Atlassian during the 1st quarter valued at about $6,015,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.36% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

TEAM has been the topic of several research reports. Mizuho raised their price target on Atlassian from $205.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Atlassian from $205.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Atlassian from $200.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of Atlassian from $200.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their target price on Atlassian from $150.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $199.81.

Atlassian Company Profile

Atlassian Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, licenses, and maintains various software products worldwide. Its product portfolio includes Jira Software and Jira Work Management, a project management system that connects technical and business teams so they can better plan, organize, track and manage their work and projects; Confluence, a connected workspace that organizes knowledge across all teams to move work forward; and Trello, a collaboration and organization product that captures and adds structure to fluid and fast-forming work for teams.

