BetaPro Crude Oil Leveraged Daily Bull ETF (TSE:HOU) Stock Price Up 3.8%

BetaPro Crude Oil Leveraged Daily Bull ETF (TSE:HOU – Get Free Report) shares rose 3.8% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$17.40 and last traded at C$17.26. Approximately 739,183 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 28% from the average daily volume of 1,032,331 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$16.63.

BetaPro Crude Oil Leveraged Daily Bull ETF Stock Performance

The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$14.14 and its 200-day moving average price is C$12.95.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for BetaPro Crude Oil Leveraged Daily Bull ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BetaPro Crude Oil Leveraged Daily Bull ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.