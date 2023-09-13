BetaPro Crude Oil Leveraged Daily Bull ETF (TSE:HOU) Stock Price Up 3.8%

BetaPro Crude Oil Leveraged Daily Bull ETF (TSE:HOU – Get Free Report) shares rose 3.8% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$17.40 and last traded at C$17.26. Approximately 739,183 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 28% from the average daily volume of 1,032,331 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$16.63.
BetaPro Crude Oil Leveraged Daily Bull ETF Stock Performance
The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$14.14 and its 200-day moving average price is C$12.95.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than BetaPro Crude Oil Leveraged Daily Bull ETF
- 3 Monster Growth Stocks to Buy Now
- Ray Dalio’s Move into 3 Stocks, All Betting on One Thing
- Find and Profitably Trade Stocks at 52-Week Lows
- Airbnb Joins the S&P 500, Time to Buy In?
- The Significance of Brokerage Rankings in Stock Selection
- Does Dell Technologies Blowout Quarter Mean a New Demand Cycle?
Receive News & Ratings for BetaPro Crude Oil Leveraged Daily Bull ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BetaPro Crude Oil Leveraged Daily Bull ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.