Beyond Air (NASDAQ:XAIR) and Ion Beam Applications (OTCMKTS:IOBCF) Head to Head Comparison

Beyond Air (NASDAQ:XAIR – Get Free Report) and Ion Beam Applications (OTCMKTS:IOBCF – Get Free Report) are both medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, valuation, earnings, institutional ownership, profitability and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares Beyond Air and Ion Beam Applications’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Beyond Air N/A -117.80% -79.22% Ion Beam Applications N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Beyond Air and Ion Beam Applications, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Beyond Air 0 0 3 0 3.00 Ion Beam Applications 0 0 0 0 N/A

Earnings and Valuation

Beyond Air currently has a consensus target price of $12.25, suggesting a potential upside of 284.01%. Given Beyond Air’s higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe Beyond Air is more favorable than Ion Beam Applications.

This table compares Beyond Air and Ion Beam Applications’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Beyond Air $59,000.00 1,714.54 -$55.82 million ($1.95) -1.64 Ion Beam Applications N/A N/A N/A $0.08 123.28

Ion Beam Applications has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Beyond Air. Beyond Air is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Ion Beam Applications, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

30.6% of Beyond Air shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 14.9% of Ion Beam Applications shares are held by institutional investors. 15.6% of Beyond Air shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Beyond Air beats Ion Beam Applications on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Beyond Air

Beyond Air, Inc. operates as a commercial-stage medical device and biopharmaceutical company in the United States. The company engages in the development of LungFit platform, a nitric oxide generator and delivery system. It offers LungFit PH for the treatment of persistent pulmonary hypertension of the newborn. The company is also developing LungFit PRO for the treatment of viral lung infections, such as community-acquired viral pneumonia, including COVID-19, as well as bronchiolitis in hospitalized patients; and LungFit GO for the treatment of nontuberculous mycobacteria. The company was formerly known as AIT Therapeutics, Inc. and changed its name to Beyond Air, Inc. in June 2019. Beyond Air, Inc. is based in Garden City, New York.

About Ion Beam Applications

Ion Beam Applications SA develops, manufactures, and supports medical devices and software solutions for cancer treatments in Belgium, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through Proton Therapy and Other Accelerators, and Dosimetry segments. The Proton Therapy and Other Accelerators segment develops, fabricates, and services medical and industrial particle accelerators, and proton therapy systems. This segment also offers turnkey solutions for the treatment of cancer through the use of proton beams; and a line of cyclotrons used for the production of positron emission tomography or SPECT radioisotopes, as well as a line of industrial accelerators for sterilization and ionization. The Dosimetry segment provides solutions and services that enhances efficiency and minimizes errors in radiation therapy and medical imaging quality assurance and calibration procedures. The company has strategic research and development partnership with SCK CEN (Belgian nuclear research center) to enable the production of Actinimum-225 (225Ac), a novel radioisotope for the treatment of cancer; and an agreement with University of Pennsylvania for research in ConformalFLASH. It also has a research partnership with Particle Therapy Interuniversity Center Leuven for the development of ConformalFLASH1. Ion Beam Applications SA was incorporated in 1986 and is headquartered in Louvain-la-Neuve, Belgium.

