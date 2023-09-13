Bioceres Crop Solutions (NASDAQ:BIOX) Price Target Cut to $25.00 by Analysts at Lake Street Capital

Bioceres Crop Solutions (NASDAQ:BIOX – Free Report) had its price target lowered by Lake Street Capital from $30.00 to $25.00 in a report published on Tuesday, Marketbeat reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.
Separately, Roth Mkm reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $31.00 price objective on shares of Bioceres Crop Solutions in a research note on Wednesday, August 16th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Bioceres Crop Solutions currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $23.67.
View Our Latest Research Report on BIOX
Bioceres Crop Solutions Price Performance
Bioceres Crop Solutions (NASDAQ:BIOX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, September 11th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.10). Bioceres Crop Solutions had a return on equity of 5.37% and a net margin of 3.56%. The business had revenue of $104.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $96.59 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.12) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Bioceres Crop Solutions will post 0.31 EPS for the current year.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Bioceres Crop Solutions
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Bioceres Crop Solutions by 66.9% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 899 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Bioceres Crop Solutions by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 56,453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $655,000 after buying an additional 1,002 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Bioceres Crop Solutions by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 92,444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,235,000 after buying an additional 1,304 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Bioceres Crop Solutions by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 72,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $844,000 after buying an additional 1,656 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of Bioceres Crop Solutions by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 37,468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $435,000 after buying an additional 1,676 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.35% of the company’s stock.
Bioceres Crop Solutions Company Profile
Bioceres Crop Solutions Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides crop productivity solutions. It operates in three segments: Seed and Integrated Products, Crop Protection, and Crop Nutrition. The Seed and Integrated Products segment provides seed traits, germplasms, and seed treatment packs for healthier and higher yielding crops.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Bioceres Crop Solutions
- What to Know About Investing in Penny Stocks
- Ray Dalio’s Move into 3 Stocks, All Betting on One Thing
- Airline Stocks – Top Airline Stocks to Buy Now
- Airbnb Joins the S&P 500, Time to Buy In?
- How to Invest in Lithium and Lithium Stocks
- Does Dell Technologies Blowout Quarter Mean a New Demand Cycle?
Receive News & Ratings for Bioceres Crop Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bioceres Crop Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.