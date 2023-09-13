Bioceres Crop Solutions (NASDAQ:BIOX) Price Target Cut to $25.00 by Analysts at Lake Street Capital

Bioceres Crop Solutions (NASDAQ:BIOX – Free Report) had its price target lowered by Lake Street Capital from $30.00 to $25.00 in a report published on Tuesday, Marketbeat reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Separately, Roth Mkm reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $31.00 price objective on shares of Bioceres Crop Solutions in a research note on Wednesday, August 16th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Bioceres Crop Solutions currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $23.67.

Shares of NASDAQ:BIOX opened at $11.00 on Tuesday. Bioceres Crop Solutions has a twelve month low of $9.76 and a twelve month high of $15.13. The company’s 50 day moving average is $12.14 and its 200 day moving average is $11.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The company has a market cap of $696.62 million, a PE ratio of 55.00 and a beta of 0.42.

Bioceres Crop Solutions (NASDAQ:BIOX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, September 11th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.10). Bioceres Crop Solutions had a return on equity of 5.37% and a net margin of 3.56%. The business had revenue of $104.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $96.59 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.12) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Bioceres Crop Solutions will post 0.31 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Bioceres Crop Solutions by 66.9% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 899 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Bioceres Crop Solutions by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 56,453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $655,000 after buying an additional 1,002 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Bioceres Crop Solutions by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 92,444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,235,000 after buying an additional 1,304 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Bioceres Crop Solutions by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 72,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $844,000 after buying an additional 1,656 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of Bioceres Crop Solutions by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 37,468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $435,000 after buying an additional 1,676 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.35% of the company’s stock.

Bioceres Crop Solutions Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides crop productivity solutions. It operates in three segments: Seed and Integrated Products, Crop Protection, and Crop Nutrition. The Seed and Integrated Products segment provides seed traits, germplasms, and seed treatment packs for healthier and higher yielding crops.

