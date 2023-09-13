Bioceres Crop Solutions (NASDAQ:BIOX) Shares Gap Down Following Weak Earnings

Bioceres Crop Solutions Corp. (NASDAQ:BIOX – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday following a dissappointing earnings announcement. The stock had previously closed at $11.70, but opened at $11.05. Bioceres Crop Solutions shares last traded at $10.86, with a volume of 33,921 shares traded.

The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $104.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $96.59 million. Bioceres Crop Solutions had a return on equity of 5.37% and a net margin of 3.56%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.12) earnings per share.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

BIOX has been the topic of several research reports. Roth Mkm restated a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price objective on shares of Bioceres Crop Solutions in a report on Tuesday. Lake Street Capital reduced their price objective on Bioceres Crop Solutions from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Bioceres Crop Solutions has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $23.67.

Institutional Trading of Bioceres Crop Solutions

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Bioceres Crop Solutions in the 2nd quarter worth $2,004,000. State Street Corp raised its stake in Bioceres Crop Solutions by 128.5% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 158,831 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,068,000 after acquiring an additional 89,309 shares during the last quarter. Ardsley Advisory Partners LP raised its stake in Bioceres Crop Solutions by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Ardsley Advisory Partners LP now owns 1,942,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,554,000 after acquiring an additional 88,650 shares during the last quarter. Bullseye Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Bioceres Crop Solutions in the 1st quarter worth $917,000. Finally, Wolf Hill Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Bioceres Crop Solutions in the 4th quarter worth $761,000. Institutional investors own 13.35% of the company’s stock.

Bioceres Crop Solutions Price Performance

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.82. The firm has a market cap of $696.62 million, a PE ratio of 55.00 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.39.

About Bioceres Crop Solutions

Bioceres Crop Solutions Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides crop productivity solutions. It operates in three segments: Seed and Integrated Products, Crop Protection, and Crop Nutrition. The Seed and Integrated Products segment provides seed traits, germplasms, and seed treatment packs for healthier and higher yielding crops.

