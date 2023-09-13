Blencowe Resources (LON:BRES) Trading 0.8% Higher

Blencowe Resources Plc (LON:BRES – Get Free Report) shares shot up 0.8% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as GBX 4.80 ($0.06) and last traded at GBX 4.79 ($0.06). 1,124,170 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 8% from the average session volume of 1,225,317 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 4.75 ($0.06).

The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 3.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.18. The stock has a market cap of £9.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -479.00 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 5.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 4.94.

Blencowe Resources Plc acquires, develops, and explores for mineral properties. It holds a 100% interest in the Orom-Cross Graphite project covering an area of approximately 520,000 hectares located in Northern Uganda. The company was formerly known as Cora Gold Limited and changed its name to Blencowe Resources Limited in September 2017.

