BMO REX MicroSectors FANG Index 3X Inverse Leveraged ETN (NYSEARCA:FNGD) Shares Up 4.3%

BMO REX MicroSectors FANG Index 3X Inverse Leveraged ETN (NYSEARCA:FNGD – Get Free Report) shares shot up 4.3% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $8.34 and last traded at $8.32. 9,309,076 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 60% from the average session volume of 5,820,204 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.98.

BMO REX MicroSectors FANG Index 3X Inverse Leveraged ETN Trading Up 4.3 %

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.71 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.46.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On BMO REX MicroSectors FANG Index 3X Inverse Leveraged ETN

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Pinnacle Holdings LLC bought a new stake in BMO REX MicroSectors FANG Index 3X Inverse Leveraged ETN during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of BMO REX MicroSectors FANG Index 3X Inverse Leveraged ETN in the 2nd quarter valued at $65,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of BMO REX MicroSectors FANG Index 3X Inverse Leveraged ETN in the 1st quarter valued at $74,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new stake in shares of BMO REX MicroSectors FANG Index 3X Inverse Leveraged ETN in the 1st quarter valued at $206,000. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of BMO REX MicroSectors FANG Index 3X Inverse Leveraged ETN by 12.5% in the 4th quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 6,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $364,000 after purchasing an additional 684 shares during the last quarter.

