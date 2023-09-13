Bowlero (NYSE:BOWL) Shares Down 2.3% on Analyst Downgrade

Bowlero Corp. (NYSE:BOWL – Get Free Report)’s stock price dropped 2.3% on Tuesday after Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on the stock from $22.00 to $20.00. Canaccord Genuity Group currently has a buy rating on the stock. Bowlero traded as low as $10.36 and last traded at $10.39. Approximately 365,479 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 77% from the average daily volume of 1,562,545 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.63.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of Bowlero from $25.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Oppenheimer cut their target price on shares of Bowlero from $19.00 to $16.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 24th. TheStreet cut shares of Bowlero from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. Finally, B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 price target on shares of Bowlero in a research note on Tuesday. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Bowlero currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $19.57.

In other news, CFO Robert M. Lavan purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $9.95 per share, with a total value of $99,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 27,162 shares in the company, valued at approximately $270,261.90. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 53.65% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in shares of Bowlero during the first quarter worth about $1,548,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Bowlero in the first quarter valued at approximately $100,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Bowlero in the first quarter valued at approximately $5,168,000. Dakota Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Bowlero in the first quarter valued at approximately $213,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Bowlero in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,555,000.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.60. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $11.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.83 and a beta of 0.23.

Bowlero Corp. operates bowling entertainment centers under the AMF, Bowlmor Lanes, and Bowlero brand names. The company also provides hosting and overseeing professional and non-professional bowling tournaments and related broadcasting. As of July 3, 2022, it operated approximately 317 centers in the United States, Mexico, and Canada.

