Brambles (OTCMKTS:BMBLF) Shares Up 0.8%

Brambles Limited (OTCMKTS:BMBLF – Get Free Report) shares shot up 0.8% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $9.76 and last traded at $9.58. 444 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 91% from the average session volume of 4,965 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.50.

Brambles Price Performance

The business has a fifty day moving average of $9.15 and a 200 day moving average of $9.10.

Brambles Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Brambles Limited operates as a supply-chain logistics company. It operates through CHEP North America and Latin America; CHEP Europe, Middle East, Africa and India; and CHEP Australia, New Zealand and Asia, excluding India segments. The company engages in the pooling of unit-load equipment and associated services, focusing on the outsourced management of pallets, crates, and containers.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Brambles Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brambles and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.