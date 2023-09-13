BRC Inc. (NYSE:BRCC) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of BRC Inc. (NYSE:BRCC – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eight research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $7.81.

Several brokerages have recently commented on BRCC. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of BRC in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $8.00 price target on shares of BRC in a report on Tuesday. MKM Partners cut their price target on BRC from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 11th. Tigress Financial cut their price target on BRC from $19.00 to $11.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 13th. Finally, Roth Mkm cut their price target on BRC from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 11th.

Get BRC alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on BRCC

Institutional Trading of BRC

BRC Stock Performance

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. UBS Group AG bought a new position in shares of BRC during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of BRC by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC now owns 111,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $682,000 after acquiring an additional 1,590 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp raised its position in shares of BRC by 6.5% during the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 38,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $197,000 after acquiring an additional 2,315 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in shares of BRC by 251.5% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 2,533 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in shares of BRC by 8.3% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 33,659 shares of the company’s stock worth $173,000 after acquiring an additional 2,581 shares during the last quarter. 15.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of BRCC opened at $4.28 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.95 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The stock has a market cap of $906.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.38 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a 50-day moving average of $4.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.09. BRC has a one year low of $3.91 and a one year high of $9.24.

BRC (NYSE:BRCC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.01. BRC had a negative net margin of 5.30% and a negative return on equity of 17.36%. The firm had revenue of $91.95 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $90.63 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that BRC will post -0.12 earnings per share for the current year.

BRC Company Profile

(Get Free Report

BRC Inc, through its subsidiaries, purchases, roasts, and sells coffee, coffee accessories, and branded apparel in the United States. The company also produces media content; podcasts; and digital and print journals, as well as sells coffee brewing equipment, and outdoor and lifestyle gear. It supports active military, veterans, and first responders.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for BRC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BRC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.