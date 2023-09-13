BRC Inc. (NYSE:BRCC) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of BRC Inc. (NYSE:BRCC – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eight research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $7.81.
Several brokerages have recently commented on BRCC. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of BRC in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $8.00 price target on shares of BRC in a report on Tuesday. MKM Partners cut their price target on BRC from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 11th. Tigress Financial cut their price target on BRC from $19.00 to $11.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 13th. Finally, Roth Mkm cut their price target on BRC from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 11th.
Shares of BRCC opened at $4.28 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.95 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The stock has a market cap of $906.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.38 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a 50-day moving average of $4.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.09. BRC has a one year low of $3.91 and a one year high of $9.24.
BRC (NYSE:BRCC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.01. BRC had a negative net margin of 5.30% and a negative return on equity of 17.36%. The firm had revenue of $91.95 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $90.63 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that BRC will post -0.12 earnings per share for the current year.
BRC Inc, through its subsidiaries, purchases, roasts, and sells coffee, coffee accessories, and branded apparel in the United States. The company also produces media content; podcasts; and digital and print journals, as well as sells coffee brewing equipment, and outdoor and lifestyle gear. It supports active military, veterans, and first responders.
