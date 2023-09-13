Breville Group Limited (ASX:BRG) Insider James (Jim) Clayton Acquires 152,596 Shares

Breville Group Limited (ASX:BRG – Get Free Report) insider James (Jim) Clayton acquired 152,596 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 6th. The shares were purchased at an average price of A$23.63 ($15.25) per share, with a total value of A$3,605,843.48 ($2,326,350.63).
James (Jim) Clayton also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Tuesday, August 29th, James (Jim) Clayton 5,200 shares of Breville Group stock.
Breville Group Price Performance
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.44, a current ratio of 2.55 and a quick ratio of 1.01.
Breville Group Increases Dividend
About Breville Group
Breville Group Limited designs, develops, markets, and distributes small electrical kitchen appliances in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company was formerly known as Housewares International Limited and changed its name to Breville Group Limited in November 2008.
Featured Stories
