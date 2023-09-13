BriaCell Therapeutics (OTCMKTS:BCTXF) Stock Price Down 1.4%

Shares of BriaCell Therapeutics Corp. (OTCMKTS:BCTXF – Get Free Report) traded down 1.4% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $6.04 and last traded at $6.26. 130,216 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 6,905% from the average session volume of 1,859 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.35.
BriaCell Therapeutics Price Performance
The company has a market cap of $4.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.63 and a beta of 1.09. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.69.
BriaCell Therapeutics Company Profile
BriaCell Therapeutics Corp. operates as a clinical-stage biotechnology company that specializes in immunotherapy for advanced breast cancer. It is advancing its targeted immunotherapy program by conducting a Phase I/IIA clinical trial with Bria-IMT in combination with an immune checkpoint inhibitor and a companion diagnostic test, BriaDx, to identify patients to benefit from Bria-IMT.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than BriaCell Therapeutics
- What Are Dividend Contenders? Investing in Dividend Contenders
- Ray Dalio’s Move into 3 Stocks, All Betting on One Thing
- Why Consider Investing in Nanotechnology Stocks
- Airbnb Joins the S&P 500, Time to Buy In?
- Insider Buying Explained: What Investors Need to Know
- Does Dell Technologies Blowout Quarter Mean a New Demand Cycle?
Receive News & Ratings for BriaCell Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BriaCell Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.