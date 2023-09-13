Brickell Biotech (NASDAQ:BBI) Stock Price Up 1.7%

Brickell Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBI – Get Free Report) shares rose 1.7% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $0.63 and last traded at $0.60. Approximately 31,164 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 85% from the average daily volume of 206,730 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.59.

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.72 million, a PE ratio of -0.04 and a beta of 0.02. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.73.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Brickell Biotech stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Brickell Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBI – Free Report) by 14.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,112,092 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 401,276 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned approximately 2.61% of Brickell Biotech worth $832,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Brickell Biotech, Inc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, engages in the development of various prescription therapeutics for the treatment of autoimmune, inflammatory, and other debilitating diseases in the United States. The company develops sofpironium bromide, which has completed Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of primary axillary hyperhidrosis; BBI-02, an oral DYRK1A inhibitor for the treatment of autoimmune and inflammatory diseases; and BBI-10, a covalent stimulator of interferon genes inhibitor for the potential treatment of autoinflammatory and rare genetic diseases, as well as next-generation kinase inhibitors.

