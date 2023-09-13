Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) Shares Bought by Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co

Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co lifted its stake in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) by 21.4% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 42,500 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,500 shares during the quarter. Broadcom makes up 0.4% of Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co’s holdings, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $27,265,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its stake in Broadcom by 7.3% during the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 56,592 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $36,262,000 after purchasing an additional 3,871 shares during the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. lifted its stake in Broadcom by 8.0% during the first quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 5,564 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $3,527,000 after purchasing an additional 414 shares during the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Broadcom during the first quarter valued at approximately $149,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its position in shares of Broadcom by 9.4% in the 1st quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 79,860 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $51,233,000 after acquiring an additional 6,833 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Waverly Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Broadcom by 27.7% in the 1st quarter. Waverly Advisors LLC now owns 1,004 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $644,000 after acquiring an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. 78.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
In other Broadcom news, Director Check Kian Low bought 11,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 6th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $872.03 per share, for a total transaction of $9,592,330.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 15,951 shares in the company, valued at $13,909,750.53. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 2.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
NASDAQ AVGO opened at $844.52 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 2.50 and a quick ratio of 2.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $348.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.10. The company’s fifty day moving average is $874.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $757.88. Broadcom Inc. has a 52-week low of $415.07 and a 52-week high of $923.67.
Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 31st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $10.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $10.43 by $0.11. Broadcom had a net margin of 39.25% and a return on equity of 74.31%. The business had revenue of $8.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.85 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $9.07 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Broadcom Inc. will post 37.88 EPS for the current year.
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 21st will be given a dividend of $4.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 20th. This represents a $18.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.18%. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 56.58%.
Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.
