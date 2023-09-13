Brokers Issue Forecasts for Tecsys Inc.’s FY2026 Earnings (TSE:TCS)

Tecsys Inc. (TSE:TCS – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Cormark issued their FY2026 earnings estimates for Tecsys in a report issued on Monday, September 11th. Cormark analyst G. Fairweather forecasts that the company will post earnings of $1.14 per share for the year. The consensus estimate for Tecsys’ current full-year earnings is $0.25 per share.

Separately, Industrial Alliance Securities set a C$45.00 price objective on shares of Tecsys and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 31st.

TCS stock opened at C$30.15 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.14. Tecsys has a twelve month low of C$23.75 and a twelve month high of C$32.03. The stock has a market capitalization of C$439.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 215.36 and a beta of 0.55. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$27.56 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$26.85.

Tecsys (TSE:TCS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 29th. The company reported C$0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.04 by C($0.01). Tecsys had a net margin of 1.37% and a return on equity of 3.00%. The firm had revenue of C$41.19 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$37.85 million.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 6th. Investors of record on Friday, September 22nd will be paid a $0.075 dividend. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 21st. Tecsys’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 214.29%.

In related news, Director Peter Brereton sold 39,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$29.81, for a total value of C$1,174,431.26. In other Tecsys news, Director David Brereton sold 4,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$28.69, for a total value of C$137,724.96. Also, Director Peter Brereton sold 39,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$29.81, for a total transaction of C$1,174,431.26. 18.81% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Tecsys Inc engages in the development, marketing, and sale of enterprise-wide supply chain management software and related services in Canada, the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers warehouse management, distribution and transportation management, supply management at point-of-use and order management and fulfillment, as well as financial management and analytics solutions.

