Canaccord Genuity Group Lowers Bowlero (NYSE:BOWL) Price Target to $20.00

Bowlero (NYSE:BOWL – Free Report) had its price target decreased by Canaccord Genuity Group from $22.00 to $20.00 in a research note published on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. Canaccord Genuity Group currently has a buy rating on the stock.

BOWL has been the subject of several other reports. B. Riley reiterated a buy rating and issued a $18.00 target price on shares of Bowlero in a research note on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of Bowlero from $25.00 to $23.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. TheStreet downgraded shares of Bowlero from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. Finally, Oppenheimer cut their target price on shares of Bowlero from $19.00 to $16.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 24th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $19.57.

Get Bowlero alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Bowlero

Bowlero Trading Down 1.5 %

Insiders Place Their Bets

Shares of NYSE:BOWL opened at $10.47 on Tuesday. Bowlero has a 52-week low of $9.71 and a 52-week high of $17.45. The company has a market capitalization of $1.82 billion, a P/E ratio of -23.83 and a beta of 0.23. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.60, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.37.

In related news, CFO Robert M. Lavan acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $9.95 per share, for a total transaction of $99,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 27,162 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $270,261.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 53.65% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Bowlero

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BOWL. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Bowlero by 159.0% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,668,584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,882,000 after buying an additional 5,935,535 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of Bowlero by 305.6% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 3,866,961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,546,000 after buying an additional 2,913,597 shares in the last quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bowlero in the first quarter valued at approximately $46,324,000. Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Bowlero in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,555,000. Finally, Boston Partners raised its position in shares of Bowlero by 141.6% in the second quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,330,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,895,000 after buying an additional 1,952,505 shares in the last quarter.

Bowlero Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Bowlero Corp. operates bowling entertainment centers under the AMF, Bowlmor Lanes, and Bowlero brand names. The company also provides hosting and overseeing professional and non-professional bowling tournaments and related broadcasting. As of July 3, 2022, it operated approximately 317 centers in the United States, Mexico, and Canada.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Bowlero Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bowlero and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.