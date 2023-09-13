Canadian Solar Inc. (NASDAQ:CSIQ) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Canadian Solar Inc. (NASDAQ:CSIQ – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the seven analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $46.14.

CSIQ has been the subject of several recent research reports. Roth Mkm lowered their target price on shares of Canadian Solar from $70.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 23rd. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $68.00 target price on shares of Canadian Solar in a research note on Wednesday, August 23rd. StockNews.com lowered shares of Canadian Solar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Canadian Solar from $44.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Canadian Solar from $50.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 29th.

Get Canadian Solar alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on CSIQ

Canadian Solar Stock Up 4.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:CSIQ opened at $27.47 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $36.86. The firm has a market cap of $1.77 billion, a PE ratio of 4.73 and a beta of 1.40. Canadian Solar has a 12-month low of $25.51 and a 12-month high of $45.29.

Canadian Solar (NASDAQ:CSIQ – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 22nd. The solar energy provider reported $2.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.52 by $0.87. The business had revenue of $2.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.49 billion. Canadian Solar had a net margin of 5.14% and a return on equity of 15.92%. The business’s revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.07 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Canadian Solar will post 6.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Canadian Solar

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Credit Suisse AG grew its position in shares of Canadian Solar by 4.7% during the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 8,391 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $325,000 after acquiring an additional 375 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Canadian Solar by 3.4% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,470 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $444,000 after purchasing an additional 377 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in Canadian Solar by 26.7% in the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,991 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 420 shares during the period. abrdn plc lifted its holdings in Canadian Solar by 1.6% in the second quarter. abrdn plc now owns 30,094 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $1,243,000 after purchasing an additional 472 shares during the period. Finally, Scotia Capital Inc. lifted its holdings in Canadian Solar by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 35,825 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $1,107,000 after purchasing an additional 473 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 50.35% of the company’s stock.

Canadian Solar Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Canadian Solar Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells solar ingots, wafers, cells, modules, and other solar power and battery storage products in Asia, the Americas, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Canadian Solar Inc (CSI) Solar and Global Energy.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Solar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Solar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.