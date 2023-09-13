Cango (NYSE:CANG) Trading 4.3% Higher

Cango Inc. (NYSE:CANG – Get Free Report)’s stock price was up 4.3% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $1.21 and last traded at $1.20. Approximately 20,907 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 63% from the average daily volume of 56,977 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.15.

Cango Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of $161.75 million, a PE ratio of -1.97 and a beta of 0.91. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.19.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cango

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CANG. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cango during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cango during the second quarter worth $44,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Cango during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Waverly Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cango during the first quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cango during the first quarter worth $90,000. 4.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cango Company Profile

Cango Inc operates an automotive transaction service platform that connects dealers, original equipment manufacturer, financial institutions, car buyers, and other industry participants in the People's Republic of China. The company offers automobile trading solutions comprising car sourcing, logistics, and warehousing support for dealers through Cango Haoche app that offers new-car transaction services, and Cango U-Car app that offers used-car transaction services; and facilitation of car purchases for car buyers.

