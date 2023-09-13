Cardiol Therapeutics (OTCMKTS:CRTPF) Trading Down 2%

Cardiol Therapeutics Inc. (OTCMKTS:CRTPF – Get Free Report)’s share price was down 2% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $0.88 and last traded at $0.92. Approximately 190,137 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 183% from the average daily volume of 67,097 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.94.
Cardiol Therapeutics Trading Down 2.0 %
The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.74.
About Cardiol Therapeutics
Cardiol Therapeutics Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company that focuses on the research and clinical development of anti-inflammatory therapies for the treatment of cardiovascular disease (CVD). Its product, CardiolRx, is a pharmaceutically produced extra strength oral cannabidiol formulation that is entering a Phase II/III outcomes study in hospitalized patients testing positive for the COVID-19 virus.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Cardiol Therapeutics
- Natural Gas Prices Continue To Rally, These Stocks Should Benefit
- Ray Dalio’s Move into 3 Stocks, All Betting on One Thing
- Investing In Preferred Stock vs. Common Stock
- Airbnb Joins the S&P 500, Time to Buy In?
- Insider Trades May Not Tell You What You Think
- Does Dell Technologies Blowout Quarter Mean a New Demand Cycle?
Receive News & Ratings for Cardiol Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cardiol Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.