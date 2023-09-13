Cardiol Therapeutics (OTCMKTS:CRTPF) Trading Down 2%

Cardiol Therapeutics Inc. (OTCMKTS:CRTPF – Get Free Report)’s share price was down 2% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $0.88 and last traded at $0.92. Approximately 190,137 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 183% from the average daily volume of 67,097 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.94.

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.74.

About Cardiol Therapeutics

Cardiol Therapeutics Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company that focuses on the research and clinical development of anti-inflammatory therapies for the treatment of cardiovascular disease (CVD). Its product, CardiolRx, is a pharmaceutically produced extra strength oral cannabidiol formulation that is entering a Phase II/III outcomes study in hospitalized patients testing positive for the COVID-19 virus.

