Cardlytics (NASDAQ:CDLX) Shares Gap Down After Insider Selling

Shares of Cardlytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDLX – Get Free Report) gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday following insider selling activity. The stock had previously closed at $18.47, but opened at $17.98. Cardlytics shares last traded at $17.91, with a volume of 68,354 shares changing hands.

Specifically, insider Nicholas Hollmeyer Lynton sold 9,906 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.13, for a total transaction of $60,723.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 42,108 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $258,122.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Cardlytics news, insider Nicholas Hollmeyer Lynton sold 9,906 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.13, for a total value of $60,723.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 42,108 shares in the company, valued at $258,122.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Andrew Christiansen sold 13,404 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.20, for a total transaction of $136,720.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 70,775 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $721,905. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 147,586 shares of company stock valued at $1,973,355 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on CDLX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Cardlytics from $6.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on shares of Cardlytics from $10.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd.

Cardlytics Trading Down 2.7 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $12.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.90. The stock has a market cap of $677.83 million, a P/E ratio of -1.58 and a beta of 1.83.

Cardlytics (NASDAQ:CDLX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.57) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.67) by $0.10. The company had revenue of $76.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $69.54 million. Cardlytics had a negative net margin of 128.92% and a negative return on equity of 25.96%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cardlytics

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CDLX. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Cardlytics by 238.4% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,006 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in shares of Cardlytics by 220.6% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 2,343 shares during the period. Point72 Middle East FZE purchased a new stake in shares of Cardlytics in the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Cardlytics in the second quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Summit Financial Strategies Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Cardlytics in the first quarter valued at $48,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.67% of the company’s stock.

Cardlytics Company Profile

Cardlytics, Inc operates an advertising platform in the United States and the United Kingdom. It offers Cardlytics platform, a proprietary native bank advertising channel that enables marketers to reach customers through their network of financial institution partners through digital channels, such as online, mobile applications, email, and various real-time notifications; and Bridg platform, a customer data platform which utilizes point-of-sale data and enables marketers to perform analytics and targeted loyalty marketing, as well as measure the impact of their marketing.

See Also

