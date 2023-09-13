Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) Shares Acquired by CCM Investment Advisers LLC

CCM Investment Advisers LLC lifted its position in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Free Report) by 1.1% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 67,180 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 738 shares during the period. Caterpillar makes up approximately 2.2% of CCM Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. CCM Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $15,374,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BCK Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Caterpillar in the 1st quarter valued at about $2,580,000. Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 17.3% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 65,643 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $14,634,000 after purchasing an additional 9,695 shares in the last quarter. Dakota Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Caterpillar in the 1st quarter valued at about $405,000. Mather Group LLC. raised its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 2,592 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $577,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 49,705 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $11,075,000 after purchasing an additional 2,076 shares in the last quarter. 69.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Caterpillar alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CAT. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $279.00 to $334.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $240.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $283.00 to $323.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $274.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $183.00 to $234.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $267.00.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Lange Bob De sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $275.00, for a total value of $5,500,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 53,671 shares in the company, valued at $14,759,525. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, insider Lange Bob De sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $275.00, for a total value of $5,500,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 53,671 shares in the company, valued at $14,759,525. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Anthony D. Fassino sold 2,923 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $279.00, for a total transaction of $815,517.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 16,182 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,514,778. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 54,918 shares of company stock worth $15,299,870 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Caterpillar Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:CAT opened at $281.81 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $270.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $241.52. Caterpillar Inc. has a 52 week low of $160.60 and a 52 week high of $293.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $143.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.54, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The industrial products company reported $5.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.57 by $0.98. The company had revenue of $17.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.46 billion. Caterpillar had a net margin of 12.91% and a return on equity of 55.93%. Caterpillar’s revenue was up 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.18 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Caterpillar Inc. will post 19.82 earnings per share for the current year.

Caterpillar Profile

(Free Report)

Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CAT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Caterpillar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Caterpillar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.