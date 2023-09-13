CB Scientific (OTCMKTS:CBSC) Trading Down 3.3%

CB Scientific, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CBSC – Get Free Report) traded down 3.3% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $0.15 and last traded at $0.15. 30,400 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 32% from the average session volume of 44,582 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.15.

CB Scientific Stock Down 3.3 %

The company has a 50 day moving average of $0.15 and a 200 day moving average of $0.16.

CB Scientific Company Profile

CB Scientific, Inc, through its US and international subsidiaries, provides innovative products and services in the ambulatory non-invasive cardiac monitoring space. Our FDA and CE cleared EKG devices, interactive cloud-based acquisition software, and smartphone apps for both iOS and Android platforms, provide improved compliance for patients at risk of abnormal heart rhythms as well as more accurate information for physicians.

