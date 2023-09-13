CBL & Associates Properties (OTCMKTS:CBLAQ) and Rithm Capital (NYSE:RITM) Head-To-Head Survey

CBL & Associates Properties (OTCMKTS:CBLAQ – Get Free Report) and Rithm Capital (NYSE:RITM – Get Free Report) are both finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership, dividends, profitability and risk.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares CBL & Associates Properties and Rithm Capital’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CBL & Associates Properties $563.01 million N/A -$93.48 million N/A N/A Rithm Capital $2.20 billion 2.21 $954.52 million $1.31 7.68

Rithm Capital has higher revenue and earnings than CBL & Associates Properties.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CBL & Associates Properties -5.42% -9.30% -1.33% Rithm Capital 20.61% 14.96% 2.60%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for CBL & Associates Properties and Rithm Capital, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score CBL & Associates Properties 0 0 0 0 N/A Rithm Capital 0 1 6 0 2.86

Rithm Capital has a consensus target price of $11.25, indicating a potential upside of 11.77%. Given Rithm Capital’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Rithm Capital is more favorable than CBL & Associates Properties.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

44.6% of Rithm Capital shares are held by institutional investors. 20.1% of CBL & Associates Properties shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 0.6% of Rithm Capital shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Rithm Capital beats CBL & Associates Properties on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About CBL & Associates Properties

CBL & Associates Properties, Inc. is a real estate investment trust, which owns and operates retail properties. The firm engages in owning, developing, acquiring, leasing, managing and operating regional shopping malls, open-air centers, community centers and office properties. It operates through Malls and All Other segments. Its properties include Malls, Associated Centers, Community Centers, Office Buildings, Construction Properties and Mortgages. The company was founded on July 13, 1993 and is headquartered in Chattanooga, TN.

About Rithm Capital

Rithm Capital Corp. operates as an investment manager that operates a vertically integrated mortgage platform and invests in real estate and related properties in the United States and Europe. The company provides capital and services to the real estate and financial services sectors. Its investment portfolio comprises mortgage servicing related assets, residential securities and loans, and single-family rental loans. The company qualifies as a real estate investment trust for federal income tax purposes. It generally would not be subject to federal corporate income taxes if it distributes at least 90% of its taxable income to its stockholders. The company was formerly known as New Residential Investment Corp. and changed its name to Rithm Capital Corp. in August 2022. Rithm Capital Corp. was incorporated in 2011 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

