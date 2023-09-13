CCM Investment Advisers LLC Acquires 5,095 Shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

CCM Investment Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Free Report) by 4.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 133,367 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,095 shares during the quarter. Merck & Co., Inc. comprises 2.0% of CCM Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest holding. CCM Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $14,189,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 163.1% in the first quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 292 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,718,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Kepos Capital LP bought a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. in the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN acquired a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Finally, Kalos Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. in the first quarter valued at approximately $64,000. 74.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on MRK shares. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Merck & Co., Inc. from $102.00 to $113.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on Merck & Co., Inc. from $116.00 to $122.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $135.00 price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Tuesday, September 5th. TheStreet cut Merck & Co., Inc. from an “a-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, September 1st. Finally, HSBC began coverage on Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Friday, July 14th. They set a “hold” rating and a $123.00 target price on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Merck & Co., Inc. has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $124.74.

MRK stock opened at $109.03 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $108.09 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $110.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 1-year low of $84.52 and a 1-year high of $119.65. The stock has a market cap of $276.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 89.37, a P/E/G ratio of 4.26 and a beta of 0.33.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The company reported ($2.06) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($2.18) by $0.12. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 16.29% and a net margin of 5.34%. The business had revenue of $15.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.44 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.87 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 3.03 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be paid a $0.73 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $2.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.68%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s payout ratio is presently 239.34%.

In other Merck & Co., Inc. news, EVP Steven Mizell sold 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.49, for a total value of $474,705.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 27,185 shares in the company, valued at $2,867,745.65. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, and diabetes, as well as vaccine products, such as preventive pediatric, adolescent, and adult vaccines.

