CCM Investment Advisers LLC Decreases Position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

CCM Investment Advisers LLC cut its stake in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) by 12.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 57,436 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,864 shares during the quarter. CCM Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $10,471,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Clear Investment Research LLC purchased a new stake in PepsiCo during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PepsiCo in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Silicon Valley Capital Partners purchased a new stake in shares of PepsiCo in the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Carderock Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of PepsiCo in the first quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Kepos Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of PepsiCo in the fourth quarter worth $40,000. 71.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on PEP. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $206.00 to $198.00 in a research note on Monday, July 10th. Wedbush increased their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $200.00 to $206.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 14th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of PepsiCo from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $210.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, July 17th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of PepsiCo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 7th. Finally, Argus upped their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $206.00 to $212.00 in a research report on Friday, July 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $192.00.
PepsiCo Price Performance
PepsiCo stock opened at $178.27 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $182.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $184.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $245.40 billion, a PE ratio of 31.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 12-month low of $160.98 and a 12-month high of $196.88.
PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 13th. The company reported $2.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $22.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.73 billion. PepsiCo had a net margin of 8.76% and a return on equity of 56.05%. The business’s revenue was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.86 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 7.48 EPS for the current year.
PepsiCo Dividend Announcement
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 1st will be issued a $1.265 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $5.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.84%. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 88.62%.
PepsiCo Company Profile
PepsiCo, Inc manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than PepsiCo
- How to Invest in Lithium and Lithium Stocks
- Ray Dalio’s Move into 3 Stocks, All Betting on One Thing
- What Is Dividend Yield and How Do You Calculate It?
- Airbnb Joins the S&P 500, Time to Buy In?
- Uptrend Stocks Explained: Learn How to Trade Using Uptrends
- Does Dell Technologies Blowout Quarter Mean a New Demand Cycle?
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PEP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for PepsiCo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PepsiCo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.