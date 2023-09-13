CCM Investment Advisers LLC Decreases Position in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

CCM Investment Advisers LLC trimmed its position in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Free Report) by 7.0% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 61,675 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,650 shares during the period. CCM Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $9,170,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Procter & Gamble during the 1st quarter worth about $529,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC grew its position in Procter & Gamble by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC now owns 163,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,240,000 after purchasing an additional 6,405 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its position in Procter & Gamble by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 333,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,580,000 after purchasing an additional 1,278 shares during the period. EWA LLC acquired a new stake in Procter & Gamble during the 1st quarter worth about $233,000. Finally, Pacific Center for Financial Services acquired a new stake in Procter & Gamble during the 1st quarter worth about $453,000. 63.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $174.00 price target on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. Bank of America increased their price target on Procter & Gamble from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Procter & Gamble from $165.00 to $167.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Procter & Gamble from $155.00 to $161.00 in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Finally, Truist Financial cut Procter & Gamble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $165.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $164.82.

In other Procter & Gamble news, CAO Matthew W. Janzaruk sold 33,022 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.26, for a total value of $5,160,017.72. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 888 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $138,758.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Procter & Gamble news, CAO Matthew W. Janzaruk sold 33,022 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.26, for a total value of $5,160,017.72. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 888 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $138,758.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO R. Alexandra Keith sold 781 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.82, for a total transaction of $119,352.42. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 6,310 shares in the company, valued at approximately $964,294.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 106,607 shares of company stock valued at $16,523,793. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Procter & Gamble stock opened at $151.99 on Wednesday. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 52-week low of $122.18 and a 52-week high of $158.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $358.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.76, a PEG ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $153.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $150.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 28th. The company reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.05. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 17.87% and a return on equity of 32.88%. The business had revenue of $20.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.01 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.21 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 6.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 21st were given a dividend of $0.9407 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 20th. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.48%. Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is 63.73%.

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods worldwide. It operates through five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers conditioners, shampoos, styling aids, and treatments under the Head & Shoulders, Herbal Essences, Pantene, and Rejoice brands; and antiperspirants and deodorants, personal cleansing, and skin care products under the Olay, Old Spice, Safeguard, Secret, and SK-II brands.

