CCM Investment Advisers LLC Grows Position in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

CCM Investment Advisers LLC raised its position in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Free Report) by 34.1% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 142,961 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 36,326 shares during the quarter. Gilead Sciences comprises 1.7% of CCM Investment Advisers LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest position. CCM Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $11,861,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of GILD. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 324.8% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 18,002,214 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,070,232,000 after buying an additional 13,764,169 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Gilead Sciences during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,115,186,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Gilead Sciences by 96,759.8% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,111,194 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $868,046,000 after purchasing an additional 10,100,755 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in Gilead Sciences by 70.6% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 15,492,116 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $921,006,000 after purchasing an additional 6,410,047 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC grew its stake in Gilead Sciences by 27.2% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 20,909,082 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,734,826,000 after purchasing an additional 4,470,179 shares in the last quarter. 82.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Gilead Sciences Stock Down 0.3 %
Shares of Gilead Sciences stock opened at $76.80 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $77.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $78.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The company has a market capitalization of $95.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.66, a PEG ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 0.37. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 1-year low of $61.44 and a 1-year high of $89.74.
Gilead Sciences Announces Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be paid a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 14th. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio is presently 68.97%.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several brokerages have recently commented on GILD. HSBC began coverage on Gilead Sciences in a research report on Wednesday, September 6th. They issued a “reduce” rating and a $71.00 target price for the company. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $91.00 target price on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research report on Wednesday, September 6th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Gilead Sciences from $83.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Gilead Sciences from $105.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on Gilead Sciences from $81.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $90.05.
Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Gilead Sciences
Insider Transactions at Gilead Sciences
In other news, CFO Andrew D. Dickinson sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $400,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 107,587 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,606,960. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.
About Gilead Sciences
Gilead Sciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical need in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides Biktarvy, Genvoya, Descovy, Odefsey, Truvada, Complera/ Eviplera, Stribild, and Atripla products for the treatment of HIV/AIDS; Veklury, an injection for intravenous use, for the treatment of coronavirus disease 2019; and Epclusa, Harvoni, Vosevi, Vemlidy, and Viread for the treatment of viral hepatitis.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Gilead Sciences
- Your Comprehensive Guide to Investing in Bank Stocks
- Ray Dalio’s Move into 3 Stocks, All Betting on One Thing
- How to Buy Bitcoin Stock: 3 Easy Ways to Do It
- Airbnb Joins the S&P 500, Time to Buy In?
- What to Know About Investing in Penny Stocks
- Does Dell Technologies Blowout Quarter Mean a New Demand Cycle?
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GILD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Gilead Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gilead Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.