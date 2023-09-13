CCM Investment Advisers LLC Grows Position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

CCM Investment Advisers LLC increased its holdings in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 7.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 51,721 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,643 shares during the quarter. Home Depot comprises approximately 2.2% of CCM Investment Advisers LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. CCM Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $15,264,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Willis Investment Counsel lifted its stake in Home Depot by 0.4% in the first quarter. Willis Investment Counsel now owns 98,795 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $29,156,000 after acquiring an additional 433 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Home Depot during the first quarter valued at $1,332,000. Howard Financial Services LTD. lifted its position in Home Depot by 7.2% during the first quarter. Howard Financial Services LTD. now owns 727 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $215,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the period. Value Partners Investments Inc. lifted its position in Home Depot by 20.2% during the first quarter. Value Partners Investments Inc. now owns 132,439 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $39,081,000 after buying an additional 22,217 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC lifted its position in Home Depot by 3.0% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 101,411 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $29,928,000 after buying an additional 2,984 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.34% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Timothy A. Hourigan sold 12,120 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $325.40, for a total transaction of $3,943,848.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 73,049 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,770,144.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Timothy A. Hourigan sold 12,120 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $325.40, for a total transaction of $3,943,848.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 73,049 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,770,144.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Teresa Wynn Roseborough sold 6,091 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $324.22, for a total value of $1,974,824.02. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 22,749 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,375,680.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 19,811 shares of company stock valued at $6,441,376 in the last quarter. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Home Depot Price Performance

NYSE HD opened at $326.26 on Wednesday. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 52 week low of $265.61 and a 52 week high of $347.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $326.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.38, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.53. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $324.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $304.73.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 15th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.65 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.45 by $0.20. Home Depot had a net margin of 10.48% and a return on equity of 1,424.89%. The firm had revenue of $42.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.19 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $5.05 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Home Depot declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback program on Tuesday, August 15th that allows the company to repurchase $15.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the home improvement retailer to repurchase up to 4.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Home Depot Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 31st will be given a dividend of $2.09 per share. This represents a $8.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 30th. Home Depot’s payout ratio is currently 52.22%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have commented on HD. Loop Capital raised their price objective on Home Depot from $300.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Home Depot from $321.00 to $335.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 15th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on Home Depot from $348.00 to $372.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 16th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Home Depot from $327.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Home Depot in a report on Wednesday, September 6th. They set a “hold” rating and a $350.00 price target for the company. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $339.62.

Home Depot Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

Further Reading

