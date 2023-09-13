CCM Investment Advisers LLC Has $11.36 Million Stock Holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

CCM Investment Advisers LLC boosted its stake in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) by 102.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 278,457 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 140,826 shares during the period. CCM Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $11,361,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BancFirst Trust & Investment Management raised its holdings in Pfizer by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. BancFirst Trust & Investment Management now owns 17,794 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $719,000 after buying an additional 398 shares during the period. Strategic Investment Advisors MI grew its stake in shares of Pfizer by 32.1% during the 1st quarter. Strategic Investment Advisors MI now owns 94,117 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,840,000 after acquiring an additional 22,879 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Pfizer by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 1,771,584 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $72,281,000 after acquiring an additional 15,900 shares in the last quarter. MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Pfizer by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC now owns 197,477 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $8,057,000 after acquiring an additional 3,099 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Center For Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Pfizer by 28.0% during the 1st quarter. Center For Asset Management LLC now owns 23,894 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $975,000 after acquiring an additional 5,228 shares in the last quarter. 68.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Pfizer alerts:

Pfizer Stock Up 0.6 %

PFE opened at $34.15 on Wednesday. Pfizer Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $33.54 and a fifty-two week high of $54.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a current ratio of 2.12. The company has a market capitalization of $192.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.59. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $35.90 and a 200-day moving average of $38.09.

Pfizer Announces Dividend

Pfizer ( NYSE:PFE Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $12.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.36 billion. Pfizer had a return on equity of 28.36% and a net margin of 27.55%. Pfizer’s revenue for the quarter was down 54.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.04 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Pfizer Inc. will post 3.33 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 5th. Investors of record on Friday, July 28th were paid a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 27th. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.62%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on PFE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Pfizer from $45.00 to $41.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 17th. HSBC began coverage on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Friday, July 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Pfizer from $64.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on shares of Pfizer from $40.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Pfizer from $40.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 11th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.35.

View Our Latest Research Report on PFE

Pfizer Company Profile

(Free Report)

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PFE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Pfizer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pfizer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.