CCM Investment Advisers LLC Has $12.91 Million Stock Position in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

CCM Investment Advisers LLC increased its holdings in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) by 14.1% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 33,494 shares of the software company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,134 shares during the period. Adobe makes up 1.8% of CCM Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. CCM Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in Adobe were worth $12,908,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Vident Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Adobe by 585.8% during the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 70,198 shares of the software company’s stock worth $23,624,000 after buying an additional 59,962 shares during the last quarter. Colonial Trust Co SC lifted its position in shares of Adobe by 1,003.1% during the 1st quarter. Colonial Trust Co SC now owns 1,081 shares of the software company’s stock worth $417,000 after buying an additional 983 shares during the last quarter. Bowen Hanes & Co. Inc. lifted its position in shares of Adobe by 413.5% during the 1st quarter. Bowen Hanes & Co. Inc. now owns 97,663 shares of the software company’s stock worth $37,636,000 after buying an additional 78,645 shares during the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp lifted its position in shares of Adobe by 8.4% during the 1st quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 48,902 shares of the software company’s stock worth $18,845,000 after buying an additional 3,807 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harris Associates L P lifted its position in shares of Adobe by 46.7% during the 1st quarter. Harris Associates L P now owns 847,061 shares of the software company’s stock worth $326,432,000 after buying an additional 269,544 shares during the last quarter. 80.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have commented on ADBE shares. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Adobe from $600.00 to $660.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Bank of America upgraded Adobe from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $575.00 to $630.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Adobe from $600.00 to $625.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Barclays increased their target price on Adobe from $540.00 to $620.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 8th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Adobe from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 21st. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Adobe has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $540.61.

In other news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 298 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $526.74, for a total value of $156,968.52. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,055 shares in the company, valued at $2,135,930.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 298 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction on Friday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $526.74, for a total transaction of $156,968.52. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,055 shares in the company, valued at $2,135,930.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Shantanu Narayen sold 35,000 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $478.03, for a total value of $16,731,050.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 403,352 shares in the company, valued at $192,814,356.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 43,089 shares of company stock worth $20,720,115 over the last 90 days. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Adobe stock opened at $542.21 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.16. Adobe Inc. has a 52 week low of $274.73 and a 52 week high of $570.24. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $526.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $439.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $247.14 billion, a PE ratio of 51.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 1.33.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, June 15th. The software company reported $3.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.79 by $0.12. Adobe had a return on equity of 36.84% and a net margin of 26.34%. The company had revenue of $4.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.77 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.70 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Adobe Inc. will post 12.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

