CCM Investment Advisers LLC Has $18.93 Million Holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

CCM Investment Advisers LLC lowered its position in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 0.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 182,456 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 1,478 shares during the quarter. Alphabet accounts for approximately 2.7% of CCM Investment Advisers LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. CCM Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $18,926,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Modera Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Alphabet by 11.4% in the 1st quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 43,230 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $4,484,000 after purchasing an additional 4,420 shares in the last quarter. Atria Investments Inc increased its position in shares of Alphabet by 7.4% in the first quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 316,800 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $32,918,000 after acquiring an additional 21,907 shares in the last quarter. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Alphabet by 8.9% in the first quarter. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. now owns 167,148 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $17,338,000 after acquiring an additional 13,605 shares in the last quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of Alphabet by 4.8% in the first quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC now owns 20,372 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,113,000 after acquiring an additional 927 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Soltis Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Alphabet by 17.1% in the first quarter. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC now owns 46,675 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $4,842,000 after acquiring an additional 6,825 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 35.08% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:GOOGL opened at $135.34 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.71 trillion, a P/E ratio of 28.67, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.06. Alphabet Inc. has a one year low of $83.34 and a one year high of $138.00. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $128.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $116.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.17 and a quick ratio of 2.14.

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOGL Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The information services provider reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $74.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $60.24 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 21.05% and a return on equity of 23.49%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.21 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.68 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.30, for a total value of $27,460.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 7,584 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,041,283.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, major shareholder 2019 Gp L.L.C. Gv sold 6,532 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.02, for a total value of $98,110.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director John L. Hennessy sold 200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.30, for a total transaction of $27,460.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 7,584 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,041,283.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 140,029 shares of company stock worth $12,883,371 in the last ninety days. 0.88% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

GOOGL has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wolfe Research lifted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $130.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Monday, July 10th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 21st. TD Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 13th. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $135.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $150.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $143.89.

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

