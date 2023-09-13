CCM Investment Advisers LLC Increases Position in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

CCM Investment Advisers LLC raised its position in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Free Report) by 6.3% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 114,577 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after buying an additional 6,772 shares during the quarter. NIKE comprises 2.0% of CCM Investment Advisers LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. CCM Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in NIKE were worth $14,052,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in NIKE in the first quarter valued at approximately $493,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of NIKE in the first quarter worth $136,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its stake in shares of NIKE by 4.8% in the first quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 301,327 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $36,955,000 after acquiring an additional 13,887 shares in the last quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services acquired a new position in shares of NIKE in the first quarter worth $62,000. Finally, M Holdings Securities Inc. grew its stake in shares of NIKE by 2.7% in the first quarter. M Holdings Securities Inc. now owns 3,775 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $463,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.42% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have commented on NKE shares. Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $135.00 price target on shares of NIKE in a research note on Friday, June 30th. BNP Paribas downgraded shares of NIKE from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. VNET Group reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of NIKE in a research note on Friday, June 30th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of NIKE from $138.00 to $134.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 30th. Finally, Williams Trading lowered their target price on shares of NIKE from $95.00 to $91.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $130.28.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.59, for a total transaction of $4,343,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 44,736 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,857,882.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 110,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.58, for a total transaction of $11,943,800.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 1,334,781 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $144,930,520.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.59, for a total value of $4,343,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 44,736 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,857,882.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 157,251 shares of company stock valued at $17,063,257 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

NIKE Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:NKE opened at $96.30 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $105.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $113.14. NIKE, Inc. has a one year low of $82.22 and a one year high of $131.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a current ratio of 2.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $147.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.81, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.12.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 29th. The footwear maker reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.68 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $12.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.58 billion. NIKE had a return on equity of 34.01% and a net margin of 9.90%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.90 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.71 EPS for the current year.

NIKE Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 2nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 1st. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.41%. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.11%.

NIKE Profile

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, accessories, and services worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

